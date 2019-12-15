Rochester Police investigating report of shots fired

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester Police are investigating a report of shots fired.
Officers say it happened around 10:30 Friday night, in the 900 block of 8th Avenue NE.
According to police, they received multiple calls of gunshots and then found multiple casings on a sidewalk in the area.
After talking with residents, no one knew of anyone who would have been involved with this incident or why it happened.
Police say no one was injured and no property damage was reported or located.
