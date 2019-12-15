Clear

Rochester Police investigating report of shots fired

Police say no one was injured and no property damage was reported or located.

Posted: Dec 15, 2019 7:20 PM
Posted By: Calyn Thompson

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester Police are investigating a report of shots fired.

Officers say it happened around 10:30 Friday night, in the 900 block of 8th Avenue NE.

According to police, they received multiple calls of gunshots and then found multiple casings on a sidewalk in the area.

After talking with residents, no one knew of anyone who would have been involved with this incident or why it happened.

