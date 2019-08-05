Clear

Rochester Police investigating pair of burglaries

Aug 5, 2019

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Police are investigating a pair of burglaries.

The first happened sometime between July 26 at 3:30 p.m. and July 29 at 9 o’clock in the morning at Hotel Indigo located on South Broadway Avenue.

Officers say a person forced their way into parts of the hotel that are closed off to the public. They stole a number of tools, including one valued at $6,400.

The second happened on July 29 around 5:00 a.m. at Rochester Math and Science Academy.

Police say a person stole 21 Apple iPods. Those have an estimated value of $7,350.

Both incidents are under investigation, police didn't comment on if they were connected.

