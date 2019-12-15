Rochester Police investigating burglary at Subway

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Police are investigating a burglary at a Subway in Rochester.
It happened just after 4:15 a.m. Sunday morning at 1507 Hwy 14 East.
Officers responded to a cash alarm call. When they arrived, the found one of the doors shattered.
According to police, around $400 was taken from a cash box.
RPD does not have any suspects at this time.
