Rochester Police investigating burglary at Subway

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Police are investigating a burglary at a Subway in Rochester.

It happened just after 4:15 a.m. Sunday morning at 1507 Hwy 14 East.

Officers responded to a cash alarm call. When they arrived, the found one of the doors shattered.

According to police, around $400 was taken from a cash box.

RPD does not have any suspects at this time.