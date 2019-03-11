ROCHESTER, Minn. - A man who lost his wallet at a gas station is in some trouble after an officer found it along with the cocaine that was tucked inside of it.
Police say at Friday night around 11:33 p.m., an officer found a wallet at the Holiday Gas Station at 4th St. SE.
The wallet had an ID in it and two bindles of cocaine. Steven Bury, 26, ended up contacting police and they told him to come to the Law Enforcement Center. When he arrived, authorities noticed he was under the influence of a stimulant. Officers obtained a search warrant for a sample of his blood and he is facing charges for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance and fourth-degree DUI.
Related Content
- Rochester Police find wallet at gas station, locate ID and cocaine in it
- Not guilty plea in Rochester cocaine case
- Rochester man pleads guilty to cocaine possession
- Man sentenced for cocaine in Rochester
- Police: Pursuit in Rochester ends without arrest but ID located in vehicle
- More details emerge surrounding alleged robbery near Rochester gas station
- Rochester Police: Man steals car while occupant is inside gas station
- Police: 16-year-old suspect in robbery near Rochester gas station arrested
- Gas station break-in in Brownsdale
- Gas leak in NW Rochester