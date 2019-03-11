Clear
Rochester Police find wallet at gas station, locate ID and cocaine in it

A 26-year-old man is facing drug charges along with a possible DUI charge after driving to LEC after police find wallet with cocaine in it.

Posted: Mar. 11, 2019 10:13 AM
Updated: Mar. 11, 2019 10:40 AM

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A man who lost his wallet at a gas station is in some trouble after an officer found it along with the cocaine that was tucked inside of it.
Police say at Friday night around 11:33 p.m., an officer found a wallet at the Holiday Gas Station at 4th St. SE.
The wallet had an ID in it and two bindles of cocaine. Steven Bury, 26, ended up contacting police and they told him to come to the Law Enforcement Center. When he arrived, authorities noticed he was under the influence of a stimulant. Officers obtained a search warrant for a sample of his blood and he is facing charges for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance and fourth-degree DUI.


