Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning View Alerts

Rochester Police creating new initiatives to fight the drug epidemic.

Rochester Police are teaming up other law enforcement agencies to fight the drug epidemic.

Posted: Jun 16, 2019 12:12 PM
Posted By: Jeremiah Wilcox

ROCHESTER, Minn.- RPD is seeing a growing drug epidemic in the community. Now, the police is getting support from US Representative Jim Hagedorn who made a stop in the Med-City to talk to officers about the growing problem.

“We're certainly seeing an uptick in methenamine and as well as cocaine is back on the rise,” said Police Chief Jim Franklin.

RPD is in the final stages of a new organization called The Police Assisted Recovery Program or P.A.R program. It's where officers act as recovery specialists to help those who suffer from addiction related issues.

Police Chief Jim Franklin teamed up with other law enforcement agencies to designate Olmsted County as a "High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area." Five Minnesota counties including Dakota, Washington and Ramsey are already considered "High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas." That designation could result in federal funding for drug fighting efforts.

Republican US Representative Jim Hagedorn stopped by the north police station to offer his support.

“Well the federal government has a role out there. We're working with the people to get the grants and the funds to augment that,”

The application is still pending on designating Olmsted County as a "High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area.”
If approved they could get part of 26 million dollars in funding. As for the new P.A.R program officers are in training right now and will roll out the new initiative in July.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
67° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 67°
Albert Lea
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 64°
Austin
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 70°
Charles City
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 64°
Rochester
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 63°
Tracking showers and storms to finish off our Saturday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Ride to Fight Suicide hopes to prevent suicide

Image

Bridgeport Marina Projects looks to make Albert Lea safer

Image

Famous potato raises money for Rochester Flyers

Image

Dog attack in Mason City

Image

Mason City man attacked by dog

Image

SX Weather Cutin June 15

Image

Cutin June 15

Storm Team 3: Severe storms possible this afternoon and evening

Image

Williamson heads to Mariners

Image

Saint Ansgar softball shuts out Osage

Community Events