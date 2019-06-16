Rochester Police creating new initiatives to fight the drug epidemic.

ROCHESTER, Minn.- RPD is seeing a growing drug epidemic in the community. Now, the police is getting support from US Representative Jim Hagedorn who made a stop in the Med-City to talk to officers about the growing problem.

“We're certainly seeing an uptick in methenamine and as well as cocaine is back on the rise,” said Police Chief Jim Franklin.

RPD is in the final stages of a new organization called The Police Assisted Recovery Program or P.A.R program. It's where officers act as recovery specialists to help those who suffer from addiction related issues.

Police Chief Jim Franklin teamed up with other law enforcement agencies to designate Olmsted County as a "High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area." Five Minnesota counties including Dakota, Washington and Ramsey are already considered "High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas." That designation could result in federal funding for drug fighting efforts.

Republican US Representative Jim Hagedorn stopped by the north police station to offer his support.

“Well the federal government has a role out there. We're working with the people to get the grants and the funds to augment that,”

The application is still pending on designating Olmsted County as a "High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area.”

If approved they could get part of 26 million dollars in funding. As for the new P.A.R program officers are in training right now and will roll out the new initiative in July.