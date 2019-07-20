Rochester Police arrest drunk driver with minor in car

Photo Gallery 1 Images
ROCHESTER, Minn. – Police arrest an intoxicated driver with a minor in the car on Saturday night.
The arrest comes after the driver hit a vehicle that was parked near 4th Avenue NW and 10th Street NW.
It happened around 10:45 p.m.
Officers on scene tell KIMT no one was seriously injured.
We’re expecting to learn the driver’s name from authorities on Monday.
