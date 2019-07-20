Clear

Rochester Police arrest drunk driver with minor in car

The driver hit a vehicle that was parked near 4th Avenue NW and 10th Street NW around 10:45 Saturday night.

Posted: Jul 20, 2019 11:35 PM

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Police arrest an intoxicated driver with a minor in the car on Saturday night.

The arrest comes after the driver hit a vehicle that was parked near 4th Avenue NW and 10th Street NW.

It happened around 10:45 p.m.

Officers on scene tell KIMT no one was seriously injured.

We’re expecting to learn the driver’s name from authorities on Monday.

