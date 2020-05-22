Rochester Police and Fire Departments awaiting COVID-19 antibody tests

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Last weekend, Mayo Clinic and Rochester Home Infusion drew and tested the blood of roughly 200 members of Rochester's fire and police departments. "The antibody test will allow us to determine seroprevalence of COVID-19 among our first responders, providing our local officials key information to make the best decisions possible to keep our critical first responders safe," explained Mayo Clinic in a statement to KIMT.

The antibody test will show if the police or firefighters have been previously exposed to COVID-19 and possibly have a level of immunity.

According to the City of Rochester, testing was voluntary but most teammates opted to be tested.

Individual results will be private, but the city will receive aggregated data. This will help the city see a baseline of how many first responders have possibly been infected. "As of right now, we haven't had outbreaks in either so it was good to get this to know if maybe it was circulating around without us knowing about it," says City Attorney Jason Loos.

Testing was covered by a federal grant, but Loos says costs were minimal because the majority of supplies and time were donated by Mayo and Rochester Home Infusion.