Rochester Police: Woman arrested after stabbing man with scissors

Officers arrested 24-year-old Anna Katusky for assault and domestic assault.

Posted: Aug 24, 2019 3:20 PM

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A woman is arrested and a man is hurt after being stabbed with a pair of scissors.

Police responded to the 2900 block of Northern Valley Drive NE regarding a domestic assault around 2 o'clock Saturday morning.

That's where officer found 24-year-old Anna Katusky and her significant other arguing.

Apparently she stabbed him in the leg with a pair of scissors.

Authorities say the man suffered non-life threatening injuries and did not want medical attention.

Police arrested Katusky for felony second degree assault and domestic assault.

