Rochester Police: Woman arrested after stabbing man with scissors

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A woman is arrested and a man is hurt after being stabbed with a pair of scissors.
Police responded to the 2900 block of Northern Valley Drive NE regarding a domestic assault around 2 o'clock Saturday morning.
That's where officer found 24-year-old Anna Katusky and her significant other arguing.
Apparently she stabbed him in the leg with a pair of scissors.
Authorities say the man suffered non-life threatening injuries and did not want medical attention.
Police arrested Katusky for felony second degree assault and domestic assault.
