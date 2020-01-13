Rochester Police: Woman, 84, may lose eye after being assaulted by son

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 58-year-old man was more than four times over the legal limit when he allegedly assaulted his 84-year-old mother that may result in the woman losing an eye.

Steve Fitzsimmons was arrested Saturday morning after a domestic assault call in the 2300 block of Haling Ct. NW.

Police said the son and mother were arguing about buying a new TV when the man allegedly threw a heavy ashtray at her. The ashtray hit her in the left eye and authorities said she may lose the eye.

The woman was hospitalized.

Police said they found Fitzsimmons passed out from intoxication (he blew .37) and he’s facing charges of felony domestic assault and theft.