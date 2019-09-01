Rochester Police: Two in custody after last week's armed robbery at liquor store

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Two juveniles are in custody as suspects for last week's armed robbery at Andy's Liquor.

Rochester Police say they arrested one 16-year-old black male and one 14-year-old black female Friday afternoon. They were taken to the Juvenile Detention Center.

Officers are still looking for the third suspect.

The investigation remains open and active.

Besides felony charges, police say the male taken into custody may be facing additional charged for causing damage to Juvenile Detention Center.