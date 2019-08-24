Rochester Police: Traffic stop leads to man facing drug charges

ROCHESTER, Minn. - An overnight traffic stop leads to one man facing drug charges.
Rochester Police pulled over Bradley Kazos, 48, just before 12:30 a.m. Saturday.
During the course of the traffic stop, an officer saw a needle in the center cup holder.
A search of the vehicle resulted in officers finding two MDMA (Methylenedioxymethamphetamine), or "ecstasy" tablets.
Police arrested Kazos and booked him for fifth degree controlled substance, possession of hypodermic needles, and license plate light not working.
