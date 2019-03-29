Rochester Police: Suspicious vehicle call leads to recovery of stolen van, arrest of juvenile

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A suspicious vehicle report led officers to recover a stolen van early Friday morning and resulted in the arrest of a 17-year-old female.
Police say the van, a 2014 Honda Odyssey, was reported stolen Thursday morning from the 700 block of 23rd St. SE.
At 2:38 a.m. Friday, an officer located the van in the 600 block of 1st St. SE and found a 17-year-old female with four juvenile passengers inside.
The 17-year-old is facing charges of possession of stolen property and no driver’s license. She and the other juveniles will be charged with curfew violations.
