Rochester Police: Report of naked woman in van of TJ Maxx parking lot results in citation

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A woman who had just used methamphetamine was ticketed Saturday after she was found naked in the back of a van in the TJ Maxx parking lot.

Ashley Fillner, 32, of La Crosse, Wis., was ticketed for indecent exposure. Authorities said they received calls at around 1 p.m. Saturday.

Fillner told authorities she had just used meth. She was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital for drug use.