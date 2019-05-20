Rochester Police: Report of naked woman in van of TJ Maxx parking lot results in citation

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A woman who had just used methamphetamine was ticketed Saturday after she was found naked in the back of a van in the TJ Maxx parking lot.
Ashley Fillner, 32, of La Crosse, Wis., was ticketed for indecent exposure. Authorities said they received calls at around 1 p.m. Saturday.
Fillner told authorities she had just used meth. She was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital for drug use.
