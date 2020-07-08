Rochester Police Policy Oversight Commission recommends modifications to RPD's policies

ROCHESTER, Minn. - At Tuesday evening's Rochester Police Policy Oversight Commission meeting, the commissioners reviewed RPD's Standard of Conduct, Handcuffing and Restraints, and Use of Force policies.

After discussing cases such as the deaths of George Floyd and Eric Garner, the commission voted to modify the policy to include verbiage that makes it clear that carotid control cannot be used by an officer while the person being apprehended is already restrained and/or handcuffed.

"We have visually seen several incidents where the choking did not even start until after the person was restrained, so I think to be clear, that verbiage needs to be in there," says Commissioner W.C. Jordan.

Click here to view RPD's current Standard of Conduct, Handcuffing and Restraints, and Use of Force policies. On June 9th, Mayor Norton asked the commission to review those policies. On July 1st, they were reviewed with the Diversity Council.