Rochester Police Policy Oversight Commission goes over Annual Report

The Commission went over brief highlights of the Annual Report but Police Chief Franklin went over how much the department has been engaging with the Rochester community.

Posted: Jan. 14, 2019 11:56 PM
Posted By: Brooke McKivergan

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Monday night's Rochester Police Policy Oversight Commission meeting was specifically to go over highlights of the Annual Report. Before the review of the report, Chief Jim Franklin went over the ways that the department as a whole are showing their faces in the community and building valuable relationships with Rochester residents.


Chief Franklin says, "Often times the only time the public has contact with law enforcement is in a time of crisis or negative enforcement capacity so in alignment with the 21st century police model, we want to engage the community in those times of crisis and non-enforcement activity.”


Through events like Shop with a Cop, Coffee with a Cop, and Miracles and Heroes, just to name a few, the officers are getting to know the community that they are protecting.
“My cops get a better understanding of what's life like in individuals neighborhoods settings and then let people see the human side behind the badge."


The Chief tells KIMT News 3 there will be more of these engagement events to look out for in the future.

To read the entire Annual Report, click here. 

