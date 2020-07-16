Rochester Police Policy Oversight Commission assessment underway

ROCHESTER, Minn. - We’re following up on a story KIMT News 3 brought you last month.

The city of Rochester has been working on reforming police department policies following the death of George Floyd at the hands of former Minneapolis police officers.

The Police Policy Oversight Commission has now reviewed three of the police department’s policies. That’s out of 170 policies up for assessment.

That many not seem like a lot but Mayor Kim Norton says the three polices focusing on the use of force, handcuffing and restraint, and standards of conduct are some of the most controversial in the nation.

So far Norton says the committee has agreed to clarify language in those polices.

She said, “We want those policies to be able to be clearly understood by anyone who says, I wonder what Rochester's use of force policy is? When they pull that out it should be very clear.”

Norton says this is an important chance for the community to take the lead on police policies.

“Not all police departments, certainly most of them, don't have citizen committees that make these types of decision so I think we're in the lead on this and we're proud of that and we appreciate that our community is willing to serve in this way to have us have the best policies,” she added.

These are citizen led commission meetings so they decide when they meet but Norton is hopeful they’ll be able to get through the 170 policies in the next six months.