Rochester Police Policy Conversation

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The death of George Floyd in Minneapolis Police custody changed everything. Law enforcement across the country are under a microscope, prompting the city of Rochester to start the a conversation about police policy.

Rochester Police Chief Jim Franklin spoke to City Council Monday about how police are doing and how the department can improve.

"One of the things that we have an opportunity to do here is take that reflective look in the mirror," Franklin said, "and ask ourselves 'what should police be involved in? Re-imagine how should we be providing policing services for this community?'"

Franklin discussed several topics with the council including the hiring process of officers, community engagement, and training when it comes to use of force.

"We train our officers to think," Franklin explained, "and part of that thinking process is race is not the determining factor for use of force, resistance is. Our officers are trained to standard that way. They're trained to continually assess on an ongoing basis: what do I have in front of me and how should I respond and react?"

With cries to de-fund the police being heard nationwide, Franklin wants to take the opportunity to educate the community about what the department can provide.

"The answer is not defund the police and just put money over here," Franklin said. "It's how do we link the two things up? How do we link up social services, county resources, those collaborative partnerships with law enforcement in providing this broader public safety picture? To me, that's the path forward for law enforcement."

As the Minnesota Legislature headed back to the State Capitol to discuss police reform, Franklin says his department will be ready to make adjustments.

Last week, RPD launched a "digital dashboard" where the public can obtain timely information. You can find it here.