Rochester Police: One man in jail after assault leaves nurse injured

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A Friday night assault leaves a nurse injured.

It happened just before 7:30 p.m. in the 200 block of Woodlake Drive SE.

Police say Federico Sanchez, 22, hit a nurse in the head with a chair. She's expected to be OK. Police also says Sanchez also threw a computer on the ground and broke it.

Officers arrested Sanchez and took him to jail.

He's facing charges for assault, damage to property, and disorderly conduct.