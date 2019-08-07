Rochester Police Officers welcome honorary member to the team

ROCHESTER, Minn.-The Rochester Police Department is welcoming a new member to the team. RPD gave eight-year-old Coltin Kenning a warm welcome to the force. In his eight years Coltin has been diagnosed with more than 40 health conditions and has had dozens of surgeries. Stephanie Kenning says her son loves the men and women in blue. She reached out to the department so that her son could meet an officer. RPD said we can do better than that á and they're making this very deserving little boy's dream come true.

“This turned into way more than I could ever imagine and for that I am beyond forever grateful,” she said.