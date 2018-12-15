Clear
Rochester Police Officer wins The NAMI Southeast Minnesota’s CIT Officer of the Year Award

It takes a special person to help someone through a crisis.

Posted: Dec. 15, 2018 4:45 PM
Posted By: Brooke McKivergan

ROCHESTER, Minn.- It takes a special person to help someone as their world is crumbling. Officer TJ with The Rochester Police Department says, "You're so cautious as to the choice of words you use when you're speaking with someone because you could trigger the wrong emotion or the wrong effect so as you can imagine it’s like an episode of Star Wars trying to process each thing you're learning or hearing with what we would believe is an appropriate response."
It’s those quick responses and compassion that helped officer TJ to receive the 2018 National Alliance on Mental Illness of Southeast Minnesota's CIT officer of the year award.
"I'm very blessed because quite frankly many other of my counter parts the guys and gals I work with are very deserving of this award as well and so I'm truly humbled by that."
The yearly award recognizes a person who has gone above and beyond to support a commitment to the decriminalization of mental illness through crisis intervention and jail diversion, providing compassion and support in all aspects of their duties when confronted with mental health issues, and fights stigma associated with mental illness, and advocates for people with mental illness.

