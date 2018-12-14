Rochester Police: Man exposes himself to 16-year-old girl on city bus

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Authorities are trying to track down a man in his late 30s or early 40s who allegedly pulled out his penis in front of a 16-year-old girl on a Rochester city bus.
Authorities said the girl dropped something on the bus floor and noticed the man exposing himself.
The girl got off the bus and walked into Canadian Honker and the man continued walking along 2nd St.
Restaurant staff helped the girl get ahold of her mother who then picked her up.
The suspect is described as a white male with longer dark hair wearing an orangish-brown thick coat. Rochester Police are working with public transit to obtain surveillance video from the bus.
