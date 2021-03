ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 31-year-old man was arrested Friday after he was allegedly caught trying to get into a woman's car.

David Collier, 31, is facing charges of third-degree burglary and tampering with a motor vehicle.

Police were called at 6:38 a.m. Friday to the 1100 block of 4th Ave. NW.

The female victim said her car was warming up in her garage when she caught someone opening the car door.

The man said he was looking for a cigarette before he left.