Rochester Police: Man arrested for weekend assault; robbery investigation underway for difference incident

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Arrests were made in a weekend assault while a weekend robbery is still being investigated.

The alleged assault happened at 2:37 a.m. Sunday when two females, 22 and 43, were walking to a parking ramp near Dooley’s Pub.

The females allegedly saw a man they know, identified as 26-year-old Vidal Aknis, before he allegedly began to confront them.

Aknis allegedly flashed what looked to be a pistol before one of the females spit on him.

Authorities located Aknis near the scene with a blank firing gun. He is facing a charge of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon.

A day earlier, a 29-year-old Rochester man went to meet someone at McDonald’s on 2nd St. SW to purchase a PlayStation 4.

The seller allegedly showed the victim the PS4 before punching him in the face, grabbing his cash ($150) and leaving the area.

Police have not made an arrest in the case.