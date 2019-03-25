ROCHESTER, Minn. - Arrests were made in a weekend assault while a weekend robbery is still being investigated.
The alleged assault happened at 2:37 a.m. Sunday when two females, 22 and 43, were walking to a parking ramp near Dooley’s Pub.
The females allegedly saw a man they know, identified as 26-year-old Vidal Aknis, before he allegedly began to confront them.
Aknis allegedly flashed what looked to be a pistol before one of the females spit on him.
Authorities located Aknis near the scene with a blank firing gun. He is facing a charge of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon.
A day earlier, a 29-year-old Rochester man went to meet someone at McDonald’s on 2nd St. SW to purchase a PlayStation 4.
The seller allegedly showed the victim the PS4 before punching him in the face, grabbing his cash ($150) and leaving the area.
Police have not made an arrest in the case.
Related Content
- Rochester Police: Man arrested for weekend assault; robbery investigation underway for difference incident
- 2nd person charged with robbery after weekend incident in Rochester
- Differing pleas in violent Rochester robbery
- Authorities: Teenager, mother assaulted during Rochester incident
- Police: Rochester man arrested for aggravated robbery in connection to September incident
- Rochester police investigating apparent armed robbery
- Police: Rochester man connected to two robberies arrested
- Police: Man with ties to recent Rochester robberies arrested
- Rochester man pleads guilty to assault and robbery
- Man sentenced for Rochester robberies