ROCHESTER, Minn. - Police are investigating what they're calling a suspicious death in Rochester.

RPD says they're looking into how a 27 year old woman died at the Gates of Rochester apartment complex last Friday. The woman's name and cause of death are still unknown.

KIMT News 3 spoke with a neighbor who says they heard a loud confrontation spill onto the street Friday night before police rushed to the scene.

We're continuing to check in with authorities about their investigation.