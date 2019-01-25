Rochester Police: Homeowner finds man peering into house, finds screens cut from windows

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Authorities are on the hunt for multiple males after a suspicious set of circumstances Thursday.

Rochester police say a 28-year-old male reported he was home when someone came to his home at 896 Village Circle SE. around 1:15 p.m.

The homeowner looked out his window and didn’t recognize the person and didn’t open the door. The man reported the person walked back to the car - a silver Chevy Sonic - and it appeared there were 3-4 other black males inside.

A few minutes later, the homeowner heard a noise on his back deck and saw a male wearing a ski mask at the sliding glass door. The suspect fled when the he saw the homeowner. Police tracked footprints to three ground level windows that had screens cut.

Police searched the area but did not locate suspects.