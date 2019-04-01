ROCHESTER, Minn. - Multiple diamond rings, more than $500 in change and other items were reported missing after a reported burglary Thursday.
Rochester police say the report came in at 7:15 p.m. when a 36-year-old female realized things were moved around at her home. The total value of things missing is in the thousands of dollars, according to police.
It appeared someone made entry through a broken window on the first level.
Related Content
- Rochester Police: Diamond rings, large amount of change taken during burglary
- Police: Rochester man arrested and found with large amount of drugs next to child
- Duo arrested with a 'large amount' of methamphetamine
- Police: Large, naked man causes disturbance in downtown Rochester
- Probation for Rochester hotel burglary
- Authorities arrest man in possession of 'large amount' of meth in Cerro Gordo Co.
- Ride for Landon receives large amount of community support in north Iowa
- Authorities: Northwood man arrested after being found with 'large amount' of meth in Mason City
- Exceptionally large 'Pink Legacy' diamond sells for $50 million at Christie's
- Police: 3 guns taken in northwest Rochester burglary
Scroll for more content...