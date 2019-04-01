Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Rochester Police: Diamond rings, large amount of change taken during burglary

Multiple diamond rings, more than $500 in change and other items were reported missing after a reported burglary Thursday.

Posted: Apr. 1, 2019 1:22 PM

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Multiple diamond rings, more than $500 in change and other items were reported missing after a reported burglary Thursday.
Rochester police say the report came in at 7:15 p.m. when a 36-year-old female realized things were moved around at her home. The total value of things missing is in the thousands of dollars, according to police.
It appeared someone made entry through a broken window on the first level.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Broken Clouds
48° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 42°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
43° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 37°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
46° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 40°
Charles City
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 50°
Rochester
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 36°
It's not an April Fools' joke..tracking snow tonight.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

MercyOne: Risk factors connected to AFib

Image

My Money - Getting kids involved with money

Image

Dr. Oz - Digital eye strain

Image

30 years of cardiac care in north Iowa

Image

Tracking a wintry mix for Monday into Tuesday

Image

North Iowa Bulls homecoming

Image

Clearing the ice

Image

Parking fee changes in Rochester

Image

Representatives meet with constituents.

Image

North Iowa Bulls return home greeted by fans

Community Events