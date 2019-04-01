Rochester Police: Diamond rings, large amount of change taken during burglary

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Multiple diamond rings, more than $500 in change and other items were reported missing after a reported burglary Thursday.

Rochester police say the report came in at 7:15 p.m. when a 36-year-old female realized things were moved around at her home. The total value of things missing is in the thousands of dollars, according to police.

It appeared someone made entry through a broken window on the first level.