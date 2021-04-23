Rochester Police Department surprises 7-year-old for his birthday

ROCHESTER, Minn. - With all of the negative headlines regarding police, there is still evidence that many officers who protect and serve are often willing to go above and beyond in serving.

One great example of that comes from the Rochester Police Department.

7 year old, Ronan has an admiration for law enforcement - walking around in his uniform and writing up tickets for people in the neighborhood.

The family's next-door neighbor, Kristina Wright-Peterson, decided to arrange a meet and greet with a Rochester Police Department officer for the boy's birthday.

A parade of nearly a dozen Rochester officers showed up on his block, turning his special day into a memorable surprise.

Mother, Danna Ness, says “Especially as a kid with autism he doesn't always get included into the large group activities because that's sometimes overwhelming for him, so the fact that they were all willing to come to him on his turf - was really powerful for us.”

“The fact that for a 7-year-old boy they would make something like this happen was I think a testimony to what they are trying to do in terms of being present for our community and being there in the good times, not just the hard,” Wright-Peterson adds.

The celebration brought all of the neighbors out of their houses, bringing a sense of togetherness after a year of isolation.