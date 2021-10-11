Rochester Police Department still understaffed despite new hires

The Rochester Police Policy Oversight Commission met virtually for the first time since August on Monday at 4 p.m.

Commissioners discussed policy language with the Rochester Police Department, which included wording surrounding child abuse procedures and communications with persons with disabilities.

The Commission voted to request a change in policy wording surrounding child abuse procedures, asking for a trusted guardian to be present with a child during an interview with law enforcement.

RPD Captain John Sherwin said the change would not change the current procedure.

"I mean, as far as change anything about the procedure, no, it will certainly change the policy and just make it clear. So, if that does not occur, it will be a policy violation but it really is not going to change anything. It solidifies that to anyone who reads the policy and has a question," Sherwin said.

RPD also gave an update on current staffing numbers.

Captain Jeff Stilwell said the Department hired six new police officers last week, all of which are males.

Stilwell said five of the new officers are white, while one is a person of color.

Stillwell also said the Department plans on hiring four new community service officers, which consists of two females, one that is white and one that is a person of color, as well as two males, with one that is white and one that is a person of color.

RPD said they hope that new community service officers will expand police diversity.

RPD is currently understaffed by about six to eight officers, according to Stilwell.