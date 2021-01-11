Rochester Police Department receives gift: 'It is always nice to acknowledge all the things that they are doing'

ROCHESTER, Minn. - It was a special day for the Rochester Police Department.

Castle Quilters at 125 Live awarded them with a quilt to show their appreciation for the brave men and women who serve and protect the community. Chief Jim Franklin and Captain Jeff Stilwell were there to receive the quilt on behalf of the department.

"It feels great to be able to get back and interact with the community," said Franklin. "We are an agency that places a premium on community engagement and community-oriented policing and the fact that we could come and receive this wonderful gift from them and then interact is an absolute honor."

Although the community usually awards quilts during the holidays, they do it during other times of the year for deserving entities.

"It's really nice to know that you are supportive by your community," said Captain Jeff Stilwell. "It's a lot easier to police a community where they support you and really the partnerships we have here are just awesome."

Employees at the community center were also proud to see the quilt awarded to them.

"They deserve it because of all the things they do for our community," said Program Coordinator Robin Hoelzle. "They are out there in the public doing service for us. It is always nice to acknowledge all the things that they are doing."

125 Live and Castle Quilters are hoping to honor law enforcement again in the future.