Rochester Police Department receives Everyday Heroes award

ROCHESTER, Minn- The Rochester Police Department does everything it can to keep The Med City safe and their work does not go unseen. On Wednesday, Greater Rochester Rotary gave the department its "Everyday Heroes" award. They believe that during the pandemic, every act of service has inspired and changed us.

"They see us as everyday heroes which I would certainly agree," said SGT. Paul Gonholz. "They are coming to work and helping the community."

Just like other essential workers, RPD has been coming into work all throughout COVID-19. The department has 148 sworn officers. One of those officers, Andrew Thoma, was touched by Greater Rochester Rotary's appreciation.

"All police officers, they don't get into this specific job for any huge recognition or anything," explained Thoma. "They do it to serve their community but when we get something like that, that shows appreciation. It definitely makes you feel good."

Brent Fisher is the President of Greater Rochester Rotary. He tells KIMT News 3 why the organization awarded RPD with the achievement.

"We've got great heroes of various levels. They are always doing that but I think something like a pandemic has really brought those people to the forefront."

RPD were not the only first responders to receive the award. Greater Rochester Rotary Club also gave it to the Rochester Fire Department.