Rochester Police Department awarded $30,000 from Mayo Clinic

ROCHESTER, Minn. - On Monday, The Rochester Police Department's Police-Assisted Recovery program won the Mayo Clinic $30,000 Shared Value Award.

RPD partners with the Zumbro Valley Health Center, Doc's Recovery House, Minnesota Adult and Teen Challenge, EmPower CTC, and Olmsted County Adult Behavioral Health to find ways to connect people with mental health and chemical dependency resources instead of jail.

"It's really a partnership we formed with a number of nonprofit organizations within Rochester and Olmsted County to really look at the problem of substance abuse within our community from a different lense," says RPD Captain John Sherwin. "For the longest time,as police officers, our only option was jail or detox and this is really working with our community partners to get people into treatment before they end up in jail."

Mayo Clinic employees and and community members voted online for their favorite projects.

The two other finalists Eviction Prevention and Meadow Park Initiative programs will receive $5,000 grants.