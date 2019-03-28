Rochester Police Department K9s attend annual narcotics detector certification

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Every year, police K9s and their handlers must re-certify in narcotics detector training. Last weekend, officers and their dogs across Southern Minnesota participated in the certification.
Rochester Police Officer James Bradley and his K9 Duke, a 75 pound, almost 6 years old German Shepard participated in the trials. Dogs must sniff out and lead their handlers to drugs hidden in the room. They've been through the certification annually ever since they became partners. "As far as stress, you still get butterflies from time to time but if you're confident in your dog locating the odors and whatnot, then it'll be just like another training day," says Officer Bradley.
All Rochester Police Department K9 teams passed the certification. Officer Clement and K9 Wrecker received a perfect score.
