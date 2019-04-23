Rochester Police: 3 men arrested in prostitution sting

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A prostitution sting in Olmsted County led to the arrest of three southern Minnesota men.

Charges of hiring a prostitute are expected later this week. The following men were arrested, booked and released.

Daniel Andrist, 59., Hayfield, Minn.; Chester Jantzen, 43, Byron; Erick Nash, 37, Mapleview.

Police did not release much information Tuesday morning but did say they were “Targeting Jons.”