ROCHESTER, Minn. - A prostitution sting in Olmsted County led to the arrest of three southern Minnesota men.
Charges of hiring a prostitute are expected later this week. The following men were arrested, booked and released.
Daniel Andrist, 59., Hayfield, Minn.; Chester Jantzen, 43, Byron; Erick Nash, 37, Mapleview.
Police did not release much information Tuesday morning but did say they were “Targeting Jons.”
Related Content
- Rochester Police: 3 men arrested in prostitution sting
- College professor arrested in Rochester prostitution sting
- Seven caught in Rochester prostitution sting
- Four facing prostitution charges after Rochester sting
- Rochester prostitution sting upheld by MN Court of Appeals
- Three, including part-time police officer, arrested in prostitution sting in southern MN
- Prostitution arrest in Mason City
- Doctor, 6 other men arrested in Minnesota sex solicitation sting
- Plea deal in Rochester drug sting
- Police: New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft solicited prostitute
Scroll for more content...