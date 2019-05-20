Clear
Rochester Police: 1st in-person meeting after online relationship ends in sexual assault

A 27-year-old is accused of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old whom he met online.

Posted: May. 20, 2019 10:47 AM

ROCHESTER, Minn. - What began with a meeting on an online dating site resulted in a sexual assault, Rochester police said.

Anthony Johnson, 27, from Alabama, is accused of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl at the Microtel Inn on W. Frontage Rd.

Authorities said the two met on a dating site and met for the first time in person Saturday.

The two spent the night at the hotel, authorities said, before the alleged sexual assault Sunday morning. The victim claims Johnson took her phone and she wasn’t able to call for help.

Police said there did appear to be a physical assault, and the victim did have some minor injuries.

Johnson, who is facing charges of third-degree criminal sexual conduct, felony domestic assault by strangulation and interference with a 911 call, told authorities the sex was consensual.

