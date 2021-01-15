Polar Plunge returns for 2021, with a few adjustments

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Ready to take an icy dip for a good cause? The Polar Plunge will be back this year to raise money for Special Olympics Minnesota.

Usually, the Polar Plunge would be happening next month, but because of the pandemic it has been pushed off until March 20th.

KIMT News 3 spoke with Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson this afternoon. He says the Polar Plunge events across the North Star State are a windfall for Special Olympics, raising anywhere from $3-$4 million.

While the pandemic has kept the athletes off the track, the Sheriff says they've been holding lots of virtual events to keep everyone connected.

He says this year's Polar Plunge will be different than in years past because of the coronavirus.

"We're hoping for a safe event, a COVID friendly event. Probably no spectators, but there's always video and we'll do the best we can there," said Torgerson.

He also commented they are going to limit the number of people in the tents, but they may go all day to make sure they can get all the jumpers in.

A few members of the KIMT News 3 team will be taking part. If you'd like to donate to our fundraising effort, click here.