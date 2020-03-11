Rochester Planning and Zoning Commission denies recommendation to annex potential RPS middle school location

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester Public Schools' top choice for a new middle school's location is a Southwest Rochester plot of land known as Hart Farm. It would require annexation into the district to be used for the school. RPS is also looking into a Northwest location as recommended by the City Administration, but believes Hart Farm is the best option.

At Wednesday night's meeting, the Rochester Planning and Zoning Commisison voted 4-1 with 1 abstaining against recommending the annexation. Those who voted against it say they don't have enough information about the plan for the site. The member who abstained says he doesn't have enough information to make a decision either direction.

"There's a level of disappointment from the school district's standpoint and from the planning standpoint. We put a lot of time and effort into the master plan that the district developed," says Kevin Holm, Project Architect for RPS.

Dismissing the annexation is not a done deal. The Rochester City Council will take the commission's recommendation into consideration on April 6th when making a final decision.

RPS hopes to clear up confusion people have about the property and the plan before that date.