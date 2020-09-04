Rochester Parks department warns public about blue green algae

ROCHESTER, Minn- Temperatures are expected to climb over the weekend. If you're hoping to find a cool place to take a dip

the Rochester Parks and Recreation Department has a warning for you to be cautious where you swim because of bacteria. Blue green algae has been detected at WilliowCreek Reservoir and KR3 Reservoir and can make you and your pets sick.

Stephanie Hatzenbihler is an Environmental Education Specialist for the City of Rochester. She says the blue green algae can cause bodily harm.

"you can have some upset stomach or even respiratory issues," said Hatzenbihler. "There's different ways you can get the bacteria in your body. You can breathe the toxins in or come in contact with them through swimming.