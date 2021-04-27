Rochester Parks and Recreation launching 'No Mow May'

ROCHESTER, Minn- If you don't like cutting the grass, you might have a good excuse to keep the lawnmower stored. Starting May 1st, Rochester Parks and Recreation is launching "No Mow May", encouraging homeowners not to mow their lawns for a month.

"Pollinators are an integral part of our ecosystem and we really want to be able to encourage the health and habitat of the future for pollinators," said the city's urban forestry program coordinator Alison Litchy.

Allowing the grass to grow provides habitat and refuge for pollinators including bees.

The Med City does have an ordinance requiring residents to keep vegetation under 12 inches. That rule is being relaxed during the month of may for participants. People will still need to pull weeds in their yard. Homeowners aren't the only ones partaking in the program.

"We are participating ourselves in this program in a few of our parks around town," said Litchy. "You might see some areas in the backs or corners of parks that maybe are going to have some taller grass while the rest of the park is still going to be maintained. For that reason, it's going to be for the pollinators."

Rochester has natural areas and continues to modify where ground cover is mowed to promote wildlife habitat. Anyone interested in participating in "No Mo May" can contact the parks and recreation department. The program will run until the end of the month.