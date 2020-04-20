Rochester Parks and Recreation is holding challenges for Earth Week

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Earth Week kicks off on Monday. This week is about connecting with what's all around you.

That's what Rochester Parks and Recreation is trying to help you achieve this week. For Earth Week, it's holding challenges and educational videos to help you get outside, but also practice social distancing. As we all know, trees provide a lot of benefits. From providing shade and shelter for wild life - to producing oxygen and reserving engery.

Vanessa Komada, is a Minnesota Green Corps member and hopes people can still take the time to appreciate nature around them and realize you're not alone in this. "The time to go out and really appreciate that tree that you might pass while you're walking your dog," Komada explained. "Because nature helps us relax and it helps us have time to think about things." Komada said even with the pandemic, Earth Week is still a good time to get outside, while practicing social distancing. "We can celebrate nature by together recognizing that it's all around us even when we're by ourselves, we can appreciate that," Komada said.

On Friday, Rochester Parks and Recreation is having an Arbor Day Challenge. They want you to go out and try to find the biggest tree you can in Rochester. You can find more information about Earth Week on their Facebook or website. Komada said some other ways you can participate in Earth Week is by picking up litter outside or by using a reusable water bottle.