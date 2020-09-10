Rochester Parks and Recreation Department wants you to share your feedback about the tree population in the city

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester Parks and Recreation Department wants your feedback on trees in the Med City. It's all part of building an Urban Forest Master Plan.

The public can fill out a survey about trees and what you'd like to see and they'll collect data from it. An urban forest is a collection of all the trees that exist on both public and private property within the city and with that comes canopy cover. Tree canopy coverage refers to the layers of leaves, branches and stems that cover the ground when looking from above. Currently, that coverage is 28% in Rochester. The Society of American Forester suggests that cities should have 40% to 60% canopy cover.

The city forester, Jeff Haberman, explained the survey will determine what the suitable percentage is for the Med City. They're going to assess where canopy coverage exists and more importantly, where it lacks because their goal is to create more of a green infrastructure.

He said it'll take about 6 months to analyze city ordinances and policies and check out their tree inventory. "We're also looking at how it's changed over the last 20 years, how the canopy cover has changed," said Haberman. "Then we'll make some recommendations on what we think should happen in the future. The whole goal of this project is to come up with a 20 year road map for maintaining in a sustainable way and growing our canopy cover."

Trees not only provide us with benefits, such as oxygen, but they can also save the city some money. "We know that every tree holds rain water every rain event. Well because it's not being immediately released to the ground, we don't need as much storm infrastructure to deal with the rainfall," Haberman explained. "The trees are helping offset that, so that's a tangible benefit. They also help remove pollutants, they improve human health, they provide wildlife habitat, they help with energy savings, both in the summer and in the winter."

The survey will be available online until October 3rd if you would like to share your feedback. There will also be 3 virtual community meetings throughout the project.