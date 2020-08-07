Rochester Parks and Rec department is talking about possible solutions to control the geese population

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester Parks and Rec Department is working on a solution to control all the geese at Silver Lake Park and Cascade Lake.

Egg addling is what the director, Paul Widman, just presented to the park board to hopefully control the both the population of geese and the waste they produce at local parks. They would put eggs in an oil that would prevent them from hatching, then put them back in the nest. It misleads the goose into believing the egg is still developing, otherwise, the goose would begin laying again. Widman said this is the recommended option from PETA to best control the geese population.

Widman explained there are group of volunteers who have taken it upon themselves to pressure wash the sidewalks and trails on a regular basis. But it's just not enough in the long run. "Communities in Minnesota that have open water, we're one of very few communities that do nothing to control the population," Widman said. "As far as cleaning up, it's just an ongoing cycle. If we were to clean in the morning, it would be covered with goose poop in the afternoon."

However, there is something we can do and that's to stop feeding them. Not only does it bring in more geese, but it's also unhealthy for them. "You'll notice if you visit Silver Lake or Cascade Lake, there are geese with deformed wings and that's called angel wings," Widman explained. "That's from malnutrition from eating bread and other high carbo food."

Widman said the park board asked him to look at expanding this egg addling option to other parks in Rochester because it's not just a problem at Silver Lake. He said their next steps are to introduce it to the public and inform city council members. If it does happen, it won't be until at least the spring.