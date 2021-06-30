Rochester Parks Foundation awarded $25,000 grant to improve parks



ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester Parks Foundation was awarded a 25,000 dollar grant to go towards improving the once run-down Friendship Park in southeast Rochester.

The Meadow Park Initiative, an effort between family service Rochester, IMAA, and United Way of Olmsted County met with residents to hear about what improvements they wanted to see.

A basketball court and a safe place to play were at the top of the list. Rochester Parks and Recreation completed the upgrades a mid-last year.

Vice-chair of Rochester Parks Foundation, Abe Sauer says Friendship Park is heavily used in the Meadow Park neighborhood.

“Parks are one of the drivers of equity in the community - so the more we do in parks and provide for parks the better off the whole community is because they are a public use,” he explains.

He adds public spaces like this struggle to find consistent funding.

“If we are serious about building equity in the community, then we have to be serious about making everybody's park good and usable.”

Funding for the project comes from the Mayo Clinic community initiative program.

Rochester Parks Foundation is a private tax-free organization promoting fundraising and advocacy for parks, so they accept tax-deductible donations to parks improvements.

To help improve our parks, visit Rochester Parks Foundation's website.