Rochester Park and Recreation Board finding ways to manage goose issue

The board passed 2 motions at Tuesday evening's meeting.

Posted: Nov. 13, 2018 11:54 PM
Posted By: Brooke McKivergan

ROCHESTER, Minn.- The Rochester Parks and Recreation Board discussed goose management options at Tuesday evenings meeting because of the health and safety concerns that can come with high populations of the bird. Which sometimes includes cryptosporidium carried in goose feces...and even bikers sliding in the droppings on trails.
But the board approved 2 motions to address the issue. One to develop a plan that would deter people from feeding the geese, and another to make a plan for community engagement including three strategies.
Habitat modification, site aversion, and curtailing reproduction to specifically address the goose dropping issue at playgrounds and trails.
The parks and recreation director tells KIMT while they won’t take lethal measures, something has to be done. "Here in Rochester there's a great attachment to the geese and we respect that we're not going to do something drastic like a goose roundup or recommend hunting in urban areas but we've got to look at the issue the fact that people are staying out of our parks because of the feces and the mess and the fear they have of the geese."

