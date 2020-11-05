Rochester park funding referendum Passed

ROCHESTER, Minn. - One of the many referendums voters considered on Election Day was a measure here in Rochester to improve and maintain city parks.

Rochester voters have given a green light to that referendum.

The Rochester parks and recreation department began developing a plan in 2015 to address the lack of funding for local parks. Voters approved a property tax levy of 2 million dollars annually for our parks. The money is earmarked for maintaining and improving parks with the goal of making them cleaner and safer.

Director of Park and Recreation, Paul Widman says, "We'll need to work with the park board in prioritizing and making sure we're moving forward on the parks that require that attention, and also the ones that will have the greatest impact."

Widman says our response to this initiative proves parks are very important to this community.

A top priority going forward is the city's outdoor pools -- including Silver Lake and Soldier’s field.