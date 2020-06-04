Rochester PD defends large police presence during high-risk stop

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A high-risk traffic stop Wednesday was the result of an altercation with a gun, police said.

Police said there was a report of a vehicle with a handgun inside on Highway 63. Police said a post on social media claims authorities didn’t need that many officers on scene.

Police said they made it a high-risk stop due to knowing a handgun was involved.

Four passengers were taken to the government center to be interviewed by the Wabasha County Sheriff’s Office.

The situation began when Wabasha County alerted RPD that they were looking for two vehicles involving the gun.