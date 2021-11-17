Rochester PD asking for help to locate missing 64-year-old woman

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate a woman who has been missing since Oct. 15.

Police said Jodi Boeckermann, 64, is 5-foot-6 and 180 pounds with gray hair and brown hairs. She drives a silver 2004 Grand Am with Minnesota plates CNV037. She left her home the afternoon of Oct. 15 in an unknown direction of travel.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.