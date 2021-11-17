Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Rochester PD asking for help to locate missing 64-year-old woman

The Rochester Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate a woman who has been missing since Oct. 15.

Posted: Nov 17, 2021 2:57 PM
Updated: Nov 17, 2021 3:03 PM

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate a woman who has been missing since Oct. 15.

Police said Jodi Boeckermann, 64, is 5-foot-6 and 180 pounds with gray hair and brown hairs. She drives a silver 2004 Grand Am with Minnesota plates CNV037. She left her home the afternoon of Oct. 15 in an unknown direction of travel.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 857791

Reported Deaths: 9171
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1685421984
Ramsey695571017
Dakota62978559
Anoka59792548
Washington37628343
Stearns31493268
St. Louis27141379
Wright24115192
Scott24077171
Olmsted20591123
Sherburne17601118
Carver1545362
Clay11449100
Blue Earth1079564
Rice10789137
Crow Wing10619120
Chisago937867
Kandiyohi9363104
Otter Tail9249117
Benton8405122
Beltrami770590
Goodhue735993
Douglas726398
Itasca721191
Mower703646
Winona678055
McLeod669982
Isanti650379
Steele642228
Morrison639277
Becker597769
Polk571483
Freeborn532043
Nobles514554
Carlton502270
Lyon501560
Mille Lacs487970
Nicollet487257
Pine479539
Cass473650
Todd463840
Brown451156
Le Sueur428033
Meeker406356
Martin365842
Waseca353031
Wabasha35009
Hubbard334147
Dodge324411
Roseau295631
Wadena285035
Fillmore283614
Redwood266945
Renville256751
Houston255717
Faribault243531
Sibley236316
Pennington235029
Kanabec226833
Cottonwood215531
Chippewa209141
Aitkin207247
Watonwan189217
Pope188110
Yellow Medicine176921
Rock171227
Swift160621
Jackson156316
Koochiching156021
Stevens155011
Clearwater148820
Murray147511
Marshall146521
Pipestone145329
Lake124324
Wilkin115915
Lac qui Parle115225
Mahnomen101413
Norman9959
Grant9229
Big Stone9055
Lincoln8485
Kittson68422
Red Lake67910
Unassigned601124
Traverse5906
Lake of the Woods5034
Cook2880

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 504194

Reported Deaths: 7101
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk77623769
Linn30727414
Scott25792282
Black Hawk21277368
Woodbury19988254
Johnson18797103
Dubuque17198238
Pottawattamie15147208
Dallas14723109
Story1336454
Warren8101101
Cerro Gordo7494118
Clinton7398107
Unassigned72950
Webster7164120
Des Moines6956100
Marshall657192
Muscatine6497117
Wapello6223142
Jasper600489
Sioux588477
Lee5795101
Marion536995
Buena Vista497848
Plymouth475788
Henry407453
Jones386161
Benton382658
Washington380660
Bremer373471
Boone372138
Carroll359154
Mahaska349260
Crawford347147
Dickinson308253
Buchanan294139
Clay289535
Jackson288047
Kossuth281076
Hardin276553
Delaware276453
Fayette274252
Tama273377
Page266131
Cedar259427
Wright258748
Hamilton249357
Winneshiek245240
Floyd241847
Clayton230959
Poweshiek227043
Madison226625
Harrison226378
Cass225463
Butler219441
Iowa219033
Mills213329
Jefferson210942
Cherokee203645
Lyon201042
Winnebago200934
Hancock200239
Allamakee199355
Appanoose195854
Calhoun193118
Shelby189841
Humboldt178229
Union176538
Grundy175837
Louisa174052
Mitchell173843
Emmet173546
Franklin171729
Chickasaw169019
Sac165026
Guthrie163336
Montgomery155644
Clarke152529
Keokuk147138
Palo Alto147032
Monroe139639
Howard137523
Ida123441
Greene122817
Davis120525
Lucas119524
Pocahontas116824
Monona115439
Worth11479
Adair108937
Osceola101417
Fremont91912
Decatur90713
Taylor89814
Van Buren88122
Wayne80424
Ringgold74229
Audubon72214
Adams5468
Rochester
Mostly Cloudy
37° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 28°
Mason City
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 30°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
37° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 27°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
39° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 29°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
41° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 31°
Turning colder to end the week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

With Minnesota COVID rates the highest in the nation, what's next?

Image

Rochester reminders for students who start to feel sick this season

Image

Getting COVID-19 under control in Minnesota

Image

COVID-19 preparedness at RPS

Image

Full DAYBREAK Forecast 11/17/21

Image

Aaron's Forecast For Wednesday (11/17/21)

Image

'Bonding Tour' makes its way across southern Minnesota

Image

Special Report: Serving and Protecting

Image

Rochester Public Schools addressing student conduct concerns, rise in COVID cases

Image

New telemedicine program could be coming to Riverside Elementary

Community Events