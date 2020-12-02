Rochester Organizations Provide Free Meals for Families of Soldiers

ROCHESTER, Minn. Beyond the Yellow Ribbon of Southeast Minnesota and Canadian Honker are teaming up to provide free holiday meals to families of active duty soldiers and those who have been deployed within the last year.

Organizers say the sacrifice troops make when serving can have a significant impact on their families at home. By giving away 80 fully-cooked meals, they hope to lessen some of the difficulties active duty families face, an effort which has become more difficult in the age of coronavirus.

"Due to COVID, we haven't been able to hold any events this year," said Craig Ugland, committee chair of Beyond the Yellow Ribbon of Southeast Minnesota. "So we brainstormed on a way that we can interact with our families at a distance, and maybe provide them with a little bit of relief this holiday season."

While the registration period to recieve meals has already ended, Ugland says the response to the initiative was positive. Ugland also asks everyone to keep military families in their thoughts during the holidays.