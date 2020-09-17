Rochester, Olmsted County leaders ask MN Legislature to pass a new bonding bill

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Civic leaders in Olmsted County and Rochester are urging the Minnesota Legislature to pass a new bonding bill.

In a letter addressed to Governor Walz and statehouse leaders, the City of Rochester, Olmsted County, the Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce, and the Rochester International Airport say they’re facing a critical need for funding when it comes to transportation, public safety, and housing.

Governor Walz and GOP lawmakers have failed to reach an agreement on a new bonding bill, despite having extra opportunities as the Governor calls special sessions of the Legislature to extend his emergency pandemic powers. One of the issues preventing agreement is Republican’s desire for some way to end Walz’ unilateral orders when it comes to handling COVID-19 in Minnesota.

The full text of the letter is below.