Clear
SEVERE WX : Wind Advisory - High Wind Warning View Alerts

ROCOG presents to 125 Live on Long Range Transportation Plan 2045

The plan is currently in phase two out of four.

Posted: Oct 21, 2019 7:45 PM
Posted By: Annalise Johnson

ROCHESTER, Minn. - On Monday, Rochester-Olmsted Council of Governments presented to the public at 125 Live about the Long Range Transportation Plan 2045.

The plan is currently in phase two out of four.

To view it, click here.

To ask questions or give feedback on the plan, email ROCOG at rocog@co.olmsted.mn.us

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 33°
Albert Lea
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 35°
Austin
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 38°
Charles City
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 35°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
43° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 35°
Rain returns Monday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Nelson's PM Weather Forecast 10/21

Image

Shared Value Award from Mayo Clinic

Image

Talking transit plans

Image

Service Dog Fundraiser

Image

Weiss trial Jury deliberations to start

Image

Death investigation underway in Austin after woman found dead on sidewalk

Image

Austin Police welcomes 5 new officers

Image

My Money: Different budgeting methods

Image

Exploring local food producers

Image

Celebrating North Iowa's only covered bridge

Community Events