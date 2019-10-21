ROCOG presents to 125 Live on Long Range Transportation Plan 2045

ROCHESTER, Minn. - On Monday, Rochester-Olmsted Council of Governments presented to the public at 125 Live about the Long Range Transportation Plan 2045.
The plan is currently in phase two out of four.
To view it, click here.
To ask questions or give feedback on the plan, email ROCOG at rocog@co.olmsted.mn.us
