Rochester Nordic Ski Team gets creative with practices and hopes for snow

ROCHESTER, Minn. - If you're a fan of winter fun, a lack of snow is wrecking things for you.

The Rochester Nordic Ski Team is in their second day of practice on Tuesday.

Between COVID-19 safety protocols and hardly any snow, they've been forced to get creative.

Coach David Herbert tells KIMT News 3 they have been practicing over Zoom during the month of December.

The athletes were given workouts such as running, balance, and core.

The coaches talked technique.

Coach Herbert says he's just grateful they're now able to be outside in the snow.

"Please snow, stay! We don't want to go back to Zoom practices right away. They were great, but everyone is so ready to get out. I think the skiiers have been doing Zoom classes. They're on it all the time too, so I think the chance to get out in the fresh air, and we're being safe and social distanced, is good," says Herbert.

Coach Herbert tells KIMT News 3 he is a bit worried about the next two weeks with the lack of snow and warm temperatures.